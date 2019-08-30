Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government and World Health Organisation (WHO) have expressed confidence in the efficacy of herbal medicines to cure some diseases.

They suggested that herbal medicines have proven to effective in treatment of some ailments, and should be integrated into health science studies, to encourage superior research and use of the herbal medicines.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, gave the suggestion in a statement to commemorate the 17th African Traditional Medicine day with a theme that focuses on integrating traditional medicine in health sciences curricula in universities in the African Region.

He confirmed that majority of African population use traditional medicine for different health care need, hence the need for more attention and support by government.

He said: “This is an opportunity to celebrate the tremendous progress in traditional medicine in Africa in the past 20 years.

“40 member states are implementing traditional medicine policies including integration as part of the health science curricula. This is a dramatic rise from eight countries in year 2000.

“National expert committees and programmes on traditional medicine are now active in 34 ministries of health respectively, from 10 in year 2000.

“Additionally, 34 research institutes are evaluating the quality, safety and efficacy of traditional medicines used for malaria, infections related to HIV/AIDS, diabetes, hypertension and sickle cell disease using WHO guidelines, up from 18 in year 2000.

“Also, 89 marketing authorisations were issued by 2018 for traditional medicines used for the treatment of priority communicable and non-communicable diseases, up from 20 in year 2000, while 43 traditional medicine products were included in national essential medicines list by 2018, up from 14 in 2000.”

He however suggested that member states should have different regulatory frameworks, different delivery models for primary health care, and unique traditional medicine profiles.

Meanwhile, the minister of state for health, Senator Olurinmibe Mamora, who spoke at a press conference in Abuja, disclosed that government is reviewing Nigeria Herbal Pharmacopoeia Law 2008, in order to incorporate more indigenous medicinal plants.

He said: “We hope to achieve the desired standardisation of the practice and products of traditional medicine within the shortest time.”

He called on Nigerian universities to introduce degree programme in herbal medicine and also incorporate modules on herbal medicine in the curricula of health sciences students.