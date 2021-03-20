From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has issued a warning that the federal government would be held responsible should the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, be assassinated.

Governor Wike said that if the Benue State governor is killed, the country could be plunged into another civil war.

He stated this while reacting to an attempt on Governor Ortom’s life by 15 gunmen who had trailed the Benue governor to a riverbank in Tyo Mu along Makurdi/Gboko road in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State on Saturday.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

‘f you kill Ortom, then be prepared to bury Nigeria. If anything happens to Governor Ortom, the federal government will be held responsible and they should be prepared that there will be no more Nigeria,’ the Rivers governor said.

Governor Wike recalled how the former General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Major General Jamil Sarham, and All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders had allegedly concluded plans to assassinate him during the 2019 general election.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Kelvin Ebiri, described as disturbing the growing trend where the lives of incumbent governors are brazenly threatened.