Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Federal Government is currently gearing up to deliver 12 million ‎50 kg bags of NPK fertilizers ahead of the rainy season.

This was disclosed by Jigawa State Governor Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar at a press briefing, saying that the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI) has already procured and imported enough phosphate and potash needed for the production of 12 million 50 kg bags of fertiliser while urea and fillers are being sourced locally.

Governor Badaru, who is the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Fertilizer, added that, aside from cutting fertilizer prices by at least 50%, the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative has gained substantial foreign exchange savings for the country.

Governor Badaru said that between 2016 to 2019 President Muhammadu Buhari has under the initiative delivered no fewer than 19 million 50 kg bags of NPK 20:10:10 fertilizer from two blending plants across 13 states.

He said the PFI is yet to recover from constraints being faced during the lockdown imposed on intrastates travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with challenges of evacuation and dispatch in Rivers State.

He, however, pointed out that in spite of the prevailing constraints, 19 of the 29 participating blending plants across the country are active, while other blenders are expected to ramp up after completing their security clearance and documentation.

‘We project that about 6 million 50 kg of NPK fertilizer will be available by mid-June, while we aim to complete 12 million bags in place for the wet season,’ he stated.

The governor used the opportunity to announce the new fertilizer price from N5,500 to N5,000 per bag‎ to serve as COVID-19 pandemic palliative.