Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Federal Government on Sunday has vowed to recover all stolen money and wealth stashed in foreign countries by individuals or corporate entities.

Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation, Abubakar Malami(SAN), who stated this in Birnin Kebbi during the maiden edition of Law week of National Union of Kebbi State Law Students (NUKELS) said, that federal government had partnered with necessary jurisdictions to recover nation’s wealth hidden in many countries.

Malami, who spoke on “attaining a national breakthrough through successful anti- corruption war in Nigeria; the issues, the way forward”, explained that President Muhammadu Buhari would not relenting in his war against corruption

He said: ” On the international front, Nigerian Government is collaborating with various jurisdictions to recover and repatriate funds that have been stolen and stashed outside the Nigeria. The government is not relenting in the pursuit of Nigeria’s stolen wealth.

” The recovery efforts are ongoing and work is in progress. Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari will leave no stone unturned to recover wealth stole from Nigeria either by individuals nor corporate entities”.

He added that the present administration has been fighting corruption in all its ramified manifestations,including legislative framework, institutional infrastructure and the adoption of effective preventive measures against corruption by putting in place mechanism for management of recovered stolen assets.

In his remarks, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who eulogized the efforts of the Federal government in fighting corruption, said the stakeholders including law students should embrace prevention instead of facing the punishment.

Bagudu while speaking on eradication of Almajiri children on the streets, disclosed that, the state government would propose law at the Kebbi State House of Assembly to enable the state hold parents, guardians responsible for any child found roaming the state.

“We are going to legalise custodian of every children in the state. This will enable us to make parents, guardians accountable for every child “,.

Earlier, a former Justice of Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Usman Muhammad(rtd) advised Law Students to pay vigorous attention to Sharia law stressed that, they could not be a Lawyer if they didn’t master Shariah law.