From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Federal Government has said it would not allow any group or persons to impede the smooth conduct of elections.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd), stated this at the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting, organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja, yesterday,

Monguno, represented by Sanusi Galadima, said government would not abdicate its constitutional responsibility of securing lives and property.

“With the prevalence of security threats occasioned by different dissident separatist groups in the Southern region of the country, who are bent on scuttling efforts of government in achieving national cohesion and undermining the democratic processes in the country.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria will not tolerate any group or persons planning to impede smooth conduct of elections.

“While acknowledging the constitutional rights of citizens to freely express their legitimate grievances within the ambits of the law, it is also important to state that the government will not abdicate its constitutional responsibility of securing lives and property as well as secure environment for citizens to pursue their legitimate means of livelihood.”

Monguno said that in exercise of the mandate of the office of the NSA, he would ensure robust deployments before, during and after the poll. He said this was with a view to countering threats and ensuring peaceful conduct of elections, especially the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship poll.

Monguno commended all ICCES members, especially INEC, for the successful conduct of recent by-election in constituencies across the country.

“This is in addition to the ongoing reforms to reposition the electoral process to deepen the nation’s democracy.

“The successes recorded in recent by-election in constituencies across the country are attributable to be synergy between INEC and members of ICCES as well as other stakeholders.We hope to consolidate same in subsequent poll,” Monguno said.

INEC chairman, Prof. Yakubu, who said the main focus of the meeting was the November 6 Anambra governorship election, appealled to security agents to provide the needed security support during the conduct of its elections, starting with this weekend’s in Isoko South I State Assembly Constituency bye-election, Delta State.

Thanking the security agencies for their support so far, he celebrated the seizure of the spate of attacks on its facilities and offices.

“I am glad that the attacks on our facilities have subsided and the CVR is now in its 11th week. Over two million Nigerians have so far registered online.

“I want to express the Commission’s appreciation to the security agencies and all members of ICCES for your continued support to elections and the electoral process in Nigeria. This year alone, the Commission has conducted eight bye-elections made up of four Federal Constituencies, three State Constituencies and one Councillorship Constituency in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The last bye-election was held about four weeks ago in Kaduna State. The next bye-election will be held in Delta State. We look forward to the support of the security agencies to ensure that we deliver of yet another credible election for the Isoko South I State Assembly Constituency this weekend.”

