From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government has introduced a new programme, Accelerated Basic Education Programme (ABEP) which is expected to assist in taking children back to school, thereby, reducing the number of out-of-school children across the country.

ABEP curriculum was designed by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) for abridged programme for school age children who had dropped out of school or had never been to school. It is implemented to place them in their appropriate classes in school.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who took delivery of the implementing documents from NERDC, yesterday, in Abuja, expressed optimism that the programme will herald improved data as regards out-of-school children.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, maintained that issue out-of-school children has been a source of concern for the government, hence the constant search for measures that would improve the situation.

NERDC Executive Secretary, Ismail Junaid, in his remarks, said the programme was designed to provide a catch up education services suitable for the needs of affected children, and in the process, mainstream them into formal school programme or provide them with alternative career path through enrolment into vocational training centres

He said the programme approved at the 64th meeting of National Council on Education (NCE) was being implemented with support from European Union and PLAN International, and has been piloted in 54 centres in Borno with 8,000 enrolments.