From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Government has been working very hard in the recent months to find extra-budgetary means to fund the development in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

Dr. Onu said this, when he inspected the venue of the 2022 STI expo themed; Sustaining National Economic Growth through Science, Technology and Innovation.

The STI EXPO is scheduled to be held from Monday 14th March – Friday 18th March 2022.

Dr. Onu explained that this year’s EXPO is focused on commercializing research done by inventors and innovators. He said that the nation will have more resources and increased exports when research ideas have been converted into products and services.

Dr. Onu hailed President Buhari for his insistence on at least 0.5% of the nation’s GDP to be invested in the development of STI (Science, Technology and Innovation), adding that effective utilization of STI will accelerate national development.

Some of the activities that will be highlighted at this year’s EXPO include; Launching of the STI Television, presentation of revised STI 2022 policy, Presentation of scholarship award to three secondary students who emerged winners of 2022 edition of Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award Competition {YONSPA}.

Dr. Onu expressed with much confidence that this year’s EXPO will surpass all previous editions in terms of innovations, organisation, increased number of registered participants and many relevant areas.

While inspecting the facilities, the Minister expressed optimism and confidence in the level of work done and certified the readiness of the venue to host the EXPO.

Dr. Onu, said that all Covid-19 protocols have been put in place by the organisers, to ensure minimal risk of infections amongst participants and stakeholders.