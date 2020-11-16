Joy Mackson, Abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has revealed that the government is working thoroughly to achieve a transformation from raw materials to technology-driven products and services.

Dr Onu made this divulgence during the induction of new Fellows and presentation of the Nigerian Academy of Science Gold medal award to recipients in Abuja during the week.

The minister was among some Nigerians inducted into the Nigerian Academy of Science. The Academy was established in 1977 as an association of Nigeria’s foremost scientists but incorporated in 1986. These include the Nigerian Academy of Engineering; Nigerian Academy of Education; Nigerian Academy of Social Sciences and Nigerian Academy of letters.

According to Dr Onu, ‘the knowledge produced by natural sciences requires the insight of social sciences; the wisdom of the humanities and the management skills of the management sciences. Only through this, can Nigeria become a self-reliant nation-free from the strangulating grip of over-dependence on the importation of goods and services.’

Speaking on behalf of the fellow inductees, Dr Onu assured that they will uphold their oath to the ideals of the Academy.

He said: ‘the future of science and technology was very bright in Nigeria. We are working day and night to attain that level of greatness that God wants us to be; we are working hard to make our economy less dependent on raw materials and be a knowledge and innovation-driven one.’

He added that through well-conceived policies, the Ministry is working meticulously to ensure the transition of the country’s raw materials to products and services so as to achieve economic diversification.

The Minister also spoke on the National Strategy for Competitiveness in Raw materials, which he said ‘was meant to make Nigeria’s economy become competitive.’

On Executive Order 5, Dr Onu stressed that it is the revolutionary instrument that would move Nigeria’s economy from resource-based to a knowledge and innovation-driven economy.

He also emphasised that it will further guarantee home grown capability and capacity to maintain, re-design, reproduce, domesticate and duplicate infrastructures built in Nigeria which could lead to self-reliance and development.