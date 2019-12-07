The Federal Government, through the Rural Electrification Agency(REA), will today commission a solar hybrid mini grid power plant in Rokota Community, Edati Local Government Area of Niger State. The project, the first to be implemented under the World Bank supported Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP), will provide clean, safe and reliable electricity to an expected three thousand people in the community.

Rokota is a farming community in Edati Local Government Area of Niger State, whose economic activities include shea butter farming and palm fruits, among others. The community is the first beneficiary of renewable offgrid electricity under the Nigeria Electrification Project Mini Grids component. The component aims to provide clean, safe, reliable and affordable electricity to 300,000 homes and 30,000 local businesses in Nigeria.

Emphasising the importance of using off grid electrification technologies to increase electricity access in Nigeria, the Managing Director, REA, Mrs. Damilola Ogunbiyi noted that there are countless investment opportunities in the off-grid market. “This is why the REA is collaborating with private sector solar developers. We are also committed to using renewable energy in the reduction of annual greenhouse carbon emissions by 25,000 metric tons.”

World Bank Nigeria Country Director, Mr. Shubham Chaudhuri, reiterated the World Bank’s commitment to promoting universal access to electricity. Commending the initiative, the Village Head of Rokota Community, Alhaji Adamu Mohammed Rokota, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government, the World Bank and PowerGen for deploying the solar hybrid mini grid in the community.