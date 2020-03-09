The Federal Government has asked Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to “send the full list of former governors and ministers that have received or are receiving double pay and life pensions in order to enhance and ensure compliance with the judgment of the court.”

The letter follows the judgment last year ordering the government to challenge the legality of states’ pension laws and recover public funds collected by former governors and ministers. SERAP had sent a letter to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice,Mr Abukabar Malami, SAN,asking him to “advise and persuade President Muhammadu Buhari to fully enforce the judgment.” In his reply dated February 24, which SERAP said it received on March 2, Mr. Malami said: “Kindly refer to your letter dated December 6, 2019. I am writing to inform your esteemed organisation to furnish me with the full list of the former governors and ministers which are affected by the judgment by Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo, in order to enhance and ensure compliance with the ruling of the Honourable Court. Please, treat with utmost urgency.”

Responding, SERAP’s deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare said: “We welcome your request for the full list of former governors and ministers. Any further delay in the enforcement of the judgment will continue to undermine the authority and integrity of the Nigerian judiciary.