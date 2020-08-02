Gyang Bere, Jos

President of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Stephen Panya Baba, said Federal and Kaduna State Government had done nothing to address the pains of devastated communities in Southern Kaduna, where over 120 persons perished.

This is even as he called on the Federal Government to end the killing of Christians in the Middle Belt, Plateau, Southern Kaduna, Benue, Kogi, Katsina, Zamfara, Taraba and Adamawa.

A Communiqué issued at the end of the 67th Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) General Church Council meeting, signed by the President, Rev. Stephen Baba and General Secretary, Rev. Yunusa Abo Nmadu held in Jos, Plateau State, reads in part: “The Council views with serious concern the unabated attacks of armed herdsmen and bandits across the country, especially in the Middle Belt and Northern States particularly on Southern Kaduna, Niger, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Katsina, Zamfara, Taraba and Adamawa as they continue to destroy lives, farms and properties of innocent members of the natives communities.

“The manifest nonchalant of both the Kaduna State and Federal Governments to the plight of our compatriots is suggestive of their loss of the innate humane sense of value for life and their seeming abdication of their primary responsibility of security the lives and property of their citizens.”

The Council, therefore, urged security agencies to be more proactive in their response to distress calls and increase intelligence gathering and take proactive steps to nip the imminent attacks in the bud.