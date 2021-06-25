From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kaduna Governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufa’i, has said abduction of students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State, portends serious danger for the North West region.

He stated this in Birnin Kebbi during his solidarity visit to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu at Government house, Birnin Kebbi, over the abduction of students of FGC, Birnin Yauri by bandits last week.

“We were very happy that the problems of banditry and kidnapping of schoolchildren and other forms of criminality that for many years afflicted states like Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and even Kaduna have eluded Kebbi State and we were relieved.

“ Kebbi was an Island of peace in a sea of banditry, and we were, therefore, very disturbed in Kaduna State when last week we learnt the unfortunate abduction of schoolchildren in the state. It portends serious danger to the entire peace of the Northwest region,” he said.

El-Rufa’i also expressed concern over the cases of violence affecting farmers and agriculture stressing that the state has become the centre of rice production tin the country.

“In Kaduna state, we have been experiencing this for sometimes; confronting the problem, we have been doing the best we can to manage it with the active support and collaboration from the federal security agencies.

“It is about all we can do; we have no full control over the army, the police or the air force.

“They have been doing their best in their circumstances to support us, but we all need to do more and we all have to come back home and develop home grown solutions with the active participation of our people, our emirs and chiefs, community leaders and religious leaders to confront this monster,” he said.

Governor El-Rufai expressed optimism that the problem would come to an end in the shortest possible time as the governors had been working together to tame the monster in the region.

Governor Bagudu commended Governor El-Rufai for the visit and prayer to stamp out the criminalities in the Northern region. He explained that such incident should not be allowed to intimidate the people of the areas or government.