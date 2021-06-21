From Molly Kilete, Abuja and Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Army headquarters in Abuja, Sunday said its soldiers have rescued three students and one teacher abducted from Federal Government College(FGC), Birnin Yauri, Kebbi state.

The students according to the Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the soldiers from Operation HADARIN DAJI supported by Nigerian Air Force component, killed one bandit and recovered nine motorcycles and four handsets from the fleeing bandits.

Two teachers and five students were earlier on Friday 18 June 2021 rescued by the gallant troops in a coordinated fire fight with the kidnappers.

However, report by security agencies said armed bandits shot and killed one Anja Mallam, village Head of Dogon Daji, Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits raided the residence of the village Head and shot him at close range, resulting in his instant death.

Commissioner of internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed the incident.