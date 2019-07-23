Fred Ezeh

Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC) Bwari, Abuja, last week wrapped up 2018/2019 academic session with a funfair and prizes for students who distinguished themselves academically, morally and otherwise.

No fewer than 302 students who successfully concluded their academic and non academic assignments were graduated and prepared for the higher responsibilities.

Parents of the graduating students alongside their well-wishers as well as friends of the school within and outside Abuja, were conspicuously present to celebrate the 30th graduation and prize giving day of the school.

Principal of the school, Mrs. Stella Omu, in her welcome remarks, congratulated the graduands for successful completion of their secondary education.

Omu encouraged them to go with their heads high, and be good ambassadors of the school wherever they found themselves in future.

According to her, the graduands have been armed with requisite academic knowledge and 21st century skills that would make them solution providers and not otherwise.

She was impressed with the level of academic, moral transformation and development that the students have enjoyed, attributing it to the support and encouragement received from the Federal Ministry of Education, the teachers and the parents.

Kogi State Commissioner for Education, Rosemary Osikoya, who is the chairperson, School Based Management Committee (SMBC) encouraged the graduands to continue learning and self development even after they have completed their education so they could remain relevant in global socioeconomic discussions.

She reminded them that the world is currently ruled by knowledge, with encouragement to diligently seek relevant knowledge and skills that would guarantee their self reliance.

Former NTA Newscaster, Eugenia Abu, in a paper titled “living well in today’s world” exposed the students to what a healthy soul can do, in creative thought and ideas.

Abu encouraged the students to continuously feed their souls with good information and environment that could help them realise their true potential in life.

She wished them well and encouraged them to be mindful of the negative impact of social media and other virtual activities on the internet.

Best graduating student, Afiniki Aji, thanked the school for giving her the opportunity to become a better person, academically and otherwise.

She attributed her success to dedication and commitment to her academic works and other extra curricular activities that added knowledge to her.

Some of the parents confessed that their daughters have been significantly transformed, with obvious academic and moral improvement.

They gave thumbs up to the school management and encouraged them to sustain the momentum and possibly make the school the “final bus stop” for quality basic education in Nigeria.

The students were given opportunity to entertained their parents and guests.

They used different performances and presentations including cultural dance, choreography, drama, among others to drive home the message of unity, love and importance of education to individual and collective development on Nigeria.