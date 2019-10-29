Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government Girls College (FGGC), Bwari, Abuja, recently rewarded its teachers for their efforts and professional services that have helped to shape the academic, social and moral destiny of younger generations.

Some of the teachers that were rewarded have spent nearly two decades FGGC Bwari, with great and excellent academic, moral and career impact on the life of thousands of students that have passed through the school.

There were awards for the former principal of the school, Anna Bamaiyi and other management staff of the school who were redeployed to other schools.

The rewards which came in different form was to appreciate their long service to the school and other contributions, particularly in bringing out the best in the students, thus, boosting the reputation of the school.

The school said it was also an opportunity to reawaken the professional giant in other teachers who might have poor performance records due to lack of motivation, financial or otherwise, so they could collectively move the school forward for posterity.

The school principal, Stellamaris Omu, said in her remarks, that the school decided to celebrate the teachers because of their impact and contribution to the lives of thousands of former and present students of FGGC Bwari, as well as the society.

She said: “We took this decision not because we have enough resources to spend. But because there was a need for us to continuously celebrate and appreciate ourselves as teachers and builders of society.

“These teachers that we rewarded have put in nearly two decades of their career life in this school. And neither the former FGGC management nor the students could deny the great contributions of these teachers to the school and the entire society.

“We might not enjoy the best of salary or other financial entitlement as teachers but we are fulfilled when we watch our students, past and present, grow to fulfil their potentials.

“Therefore, we must carry ourselves with pride and dignity knowing that the society looks to us for guidance. Let us be the role models we were meant to be so that our students and the entire society would always look up to us with gladness in their hearts.”

The guest speaker, Rosemary Nwangwu, dwelled extensively on the need for younger teachers to be passionate about the profession and lay less emphasis on the working condition.

She said: “Teachers have, unarguably, contributed a lot to human capital development of Nigeria. They are mind builders and have the training and capacity to transform children into an asset for society.”

Nwangwu appealed to the government to support teachers through increase remuneration as well as constant capacity building for improved performance.