By Steve Agbota

The Minister Of Transportation, Muazu Jaji Sambo, had said the Federal Government has concluded plans to generate 21 million full-time jobs and lift 35 million people out of poverty by 2025.

The Minister in a speech delivered at the 2022 Ministerial Retreat at Ibom Icon Hotel, Akwa-Ibom State, said the transportation sector was setting the stage for achieving government’s commitment of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

Sambo said infrastructural gaps that exist in the sector necessitated the development of the National Development Plans; Medium-Term Development Plans 2021-2025 and a Long-Term Plan called the Nigeria Agenda 2050.

“This is to invest massively in infrastructure, ensure macroeconomic stability, enhance the investment environment, improve living conditions and implement climate change mitigation.

“This will generate 21 million full-time jobs and lift 35 million people out of poverty by 2025, thus setting the stage for achieving the government’s commitment of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

“The plans are aimed at accelerating the growth of the transportation sector in the country with a strategic Medium-Term Vision Statement, which is to have an effective, intermodal, safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable transportation system contributing positively to the growth of the Nigerian economy.” he said.

He added that the policy thrusts to drive the vision included; improving safety and transportation security, collaboration and synergy amongst transportation stakeholders.

According to him, others are professionalism and human capacity building, strengthening institutional governance and regulation and multi-modal infrastructural development.

The minister said that five high-level strategic goals were selected to achieve these policy thrusts of Safe and Secure Transportation, Drive Economic Development, Facilitate Connectivity (Intermodal and Multimodal), Develop Local Capacity (Professionalism) and Ensure Sustainability.

“I am well aware that you are all conversant with these high-level goals, as they have become a blueprint for tracking performance towards the delivery of our mandates, addressing the bottlenecks militating against the growth of the Transportation Sector and stimulating domestic growth.

“The key Policy Initiatives and Reform Programmes for the Sector are; Implementation of the 25- year Railway Modernisation Programme, the Ports Master Plan and Inland Waterways Transportation Development. Others are; the Nigerian Transportation Master-plan (NTM),Tarrifs and costs, Creation of Private Sector led National fleet and Manpower capacity development.” he said. Muazu Jaji Sambo acknowledged that efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration have been concentrated on the expansion and modernisation of the nation’s transportation System which has resulted in numerous achievements in the Rail, Maritime and Road Sub-sectors.