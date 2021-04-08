Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has said that the Federal Government will leave no stone unturned in fishing out the criminals who attacked law enforcement agencies in Imo State last Monday, while also promising to further secure Custodial facilities across the country.

Aregbesola stated this when he inspected the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) Owerri Custodial Centre, which was attacked by unknown gunmen who forcefully released a total of 1,844 inmates in custody.

“The Federal Government will react appropriately by going after these criminals and make them face the full wrath of the law. We will leave no stone unturned in fishing them out.

“Make no mistake, they will be hunted to the ends of the earth. They can only run, but they cannot hide. We shall bring them to justice, or in the alternative, take justice to them,” Ogbeni Aregbesola fumed.

The minister was accompanied to the centre by the acting Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Mr. John Mrabure, and other heads of security agencies in the state. The minister, who also visited the Command Headquarters of the Service, stated that additional security will be provided for all custodial centres from now on, for the safety of personnel, inmates and security of the facilities.

In his short statement titled, ‘the Criminals will be brought to justice’, the minister commiserated with the government and people of Imo State and Imo State Commissioner of Police on the sad and unfortunate developments. The minister, who advised all escaped inmates to voluntarily return to custody, said those who heed the call would be given amnesty on the possible consequences of escaping from lawful custody.

He also urged all correctional officers to be vigilant and take the security of the facilities and the inmates seriously, more than ever before, while assuring the people of Imo State and, indeed, all Nigerians of the commitment of the Federal Government to the protection of lives and property, and maintenance of law and order.

Ogbeni Aregbesola also called on citizens with useful information on the perpetrators of the dastardly acts and escaped inmates to inform the law enforcement agency post nearest them.