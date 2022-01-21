From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Security Adviser (NSA), Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd), has assured that the Federal Government would mobilise all available security architecture to make the forthcoming Ekiti and Osun states governorship elections free and peaceful.

Speaking in Abuja at the meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he said security agencies would replicate the feat at the November 6 Anambra State governorship election in Ekiti and Osun governorship polls.

“Although the Anambra governorship election was adjudged hitch-free, it was not without some logistics and operational challenges. Accordingly, this meeting is timely as it will enable members to brainstorm on how to address the identified challenges in a proactive manner.

“This is very important given the fact that the 2023 general election is around the corner, as well as the FCT Area Council elections scheduled for February 12, 2022. And two off-cycle elections in Ekiti and Osun states as well as other bye elections in the country. Lastly, reiterating the President’s commitment to ensure a free fair and credible general election in the 2023 election, all available security architecture of the government will be mobilised to achieve this objective,” he said.