From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said the Federal Government would consider all options in a bid to get the senate rescind its refusal to consider the request by President Muhammadu Buhari to delete section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The section bordered on the prohibition of political appointees from voting as delegate or being voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of any candidate for an election.

Buhari said an amendment of the law was necessary as the clause constitutes a fundamental defect and leads to the disenfranchisement of political officeholders.

Malami who was responding to questions at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, yesterday, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said the government had three options available to it on the subject, including asking again for reconsideration, approaching the court,or accepting the law as it is.

He said while it was the responsibility of lawmakers to legislate, if it becomes necessary, the Federal Government would always explore other options to get what it wants.

He, however, stated that the government was yet to take a conclusive stand as to what it would do on the matter.

On the extradition request by the US government on Abba Kyari, Malami, lamented that there had been a misconception on the issue, arguing that the request was still being processed.

He regretted what he called misunderstanding created around the issue by the media, urging journalists to get a grip of the facts to avoid creating confusion.