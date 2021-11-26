From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A survey funded by the United Nations Trust Fund to End Violence against Women (UN Trust Fund), on the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Oyo, Osun and Ekiti States has shown that in spite of the gains that have been made in the reduction of the practice, its prevalence in the three states is still significant.

The study revealed that 37.7 per cent of girls of age zero to 14 years in Osun, 43.4 per cent in Ekiti, 31 per cent in Oyo have been mutilated. It further showed that majority of girls less than 15 years were circumcised between zero and five months of age, Ekiti has 86.1 per cent, Osun has 82.2 per cent, and Oyo has 93.9 per cent. But for those circumcised between six months and five years, Osun has 17.8 per cent, Ekiti has 13.9 per cent, and Oyo has 6.1 per cent.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The survey, which was carried out under ‘The StopCut Project’ of the HACEY Health Initiative, a development organisation focused on improving the health and productivity of vulnerable and underserved populations in Africa, noted that the result has indicated the need for intensified efforts towards the abandonment of the practice.

The StopCut Project Lead, Miss Oluwatomi Olunuga, presented the report to journalists on Thursday at Ibadan Business School, to commemorate this year’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (November 25), which also featured launch of various publications and a video documentary on FGM.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .