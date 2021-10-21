First Generation Mortgage Bank Limited has bagged the ‘Best Indigenous Mortgage Bank (Private sector)’ award in Nigeria at the 5th edition of the National House Fair 5.0 for the second consecutive year.

The recognition follows its invaluable contributions towards deepening the Nigerian mortgage industry.

The event, which held in Abuja recently had in attendance representative of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, top government, other eminent personalities, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and other royalties.

The Executive Director of First Generation Mortgage Bank, Mr Jimoh Apata, who received the award on behalf of the Bank described the recognition as soothing and a call to attain greater heights.

He said: “We are delighted to be awarded the Best Indigenous Mortgage Bank (private sector) in Nigeria. It is an honour having our hard work recognized and this remains a big motivation to work harder to serve Nigerians. We expect to be able to deliver more quality mortgages to Nigerians in the most convenient way and ensure that we continue to maintain and surpass the standards we have set for ourselves, this is inline with our Mission that guides us in not compromising ethical standards in our service delivery”.

The Managing Director of the Bank, Mr Young Toby Ekechi who won an award of Excellence in the Financial Industry said the recognition bestowed on the Bank will inspire the Bank to continue to better the lives of Nigerians by providing mortgages at competitive rates to help Nigerians own their homes. He further stressed on the success achieved by the Bank with the recently concluded partnership deal with the Nigerian Mortgage Refinancing Company (NMRC) in which the Bank’s mortgages were successfully refinanced to the tune of N1.18 billion.

“As a bank, FGMB will continue to be the leading front liners in the mortgage industry through affordable home financing, financial advisory, provision of quality mortgages, very competitive interest rates and lots more”, he noted.

