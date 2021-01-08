From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Sunday Asefon, has frowned at the 2021 budgetary provision for education under President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as the worst in the last ten years.

Disturbed by the neglect of the education sector, which was apportioned with a paltry of 5.6 percent and the high level of insecurity in the country, NANS has planned to organise a security and education summit to partner stakeholders on how to arrest the drift in the two critical sectors.

Asefon said this in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, during a courtesy visit to the office of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Correspondents’ Chapel, Ekiti chapter.

“I condemn totally, the federal government’s 2021 budgetary provision to education. It was the worst in the last 10 years. The FG only apportioned 5.6 percent to the sector out of a total of N13.6 trillion budgetary provision.