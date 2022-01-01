From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the performance claims of the Federal Government, presented by Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday. The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, dismissed the minister’s presentation as “a litany of lies”.

The opposition party noted that the reality across the country was at variance with government’s acclaimed performance. It challenged the All Progressives Congress(APC) led administration to name one landmark project it conceptualised, commenced and completed in the last six years.

“Is it not unpardonable that instead of facing its failures to secure our nation, the APC-led government which is still harbouring a self-confessed terrorism apologist, is celebrating the mass killings currently going on in our country by engaging in self-praise in the face of failure while terrorists continue to ravage our nation?

“On economy, the APC government had become so addicted to falsehood that it had forgotten that Nigerians are aware that the PDP government handed over a $550 billion economy (largest in Africa and 26th globally) and a diversified economy to the APC in 2015. “Today, our nation has become the poverty capital of the world due to the mismanagement, corruption and recklessness of the APC government. “In 2015, Nigeria’s external debt was $7.3 billion. Today under the clueless APC government, in just over six years, the external debt has reached over $38 billion and counting, with no corresponding investment in the economy or infrastructure.