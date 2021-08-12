From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, said the allocation of basic and social amenities by the Federal Government in States should be devoid of politics.

Wike stated this on the occasion of the official inauguration of a fighting truck, water tanker and basic life-support ambulance of the Federal Fire Service at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He said that the deployment of the fire fighting trucks and ambulance by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, would further help in protection of lives and property in the State.

The state governor, lauded the Minister of Interior for rising above petty politics to identify with the State, maintaining that States and Federal government ought to compliment each other for the growth and development of the country.

He observed that the distribution of basic infrastructural projects and social amenities to States by the Federal Government on the basis of political affiliation has become the bane of the country’s underdevelopment.

According to him, denying States that are not politically aligned to federal government basic and social amenities, will only retard the progress of the country.

Governor Wike remarked that most of the recent incidents of fire outbreaks in the State and elsewhere in the country, were mainly due to negligence.

He lamented that Nigerians were increasingly becoming nonchalant about the safety and called for attitudinal change.

The governor announced the donation of two utility vehicles and N5 million monthly subvention to the Federal Fire Service in the State in order to enhance their operational capability.

He, however, warned that the Rivers State government will stop giving subvention to the Federal Fire Service, if they fail to deploy their personnel to assist in putting out fire outbreak in the State.

Governor Wike urged personnel of the Federal Fire Service to utilize the fire fighting truck and ambulance for the benefit of the residents of Rivers State.

He warned: “If I find out any day there is fire outbreak and I hear you say there are no consumables, we will stop giving you stipends to take care of these vehicles.”

Earlier, the Minister of Interior, Aregbesola, urged States to consider the issue of fire prevention and safety as matter of serious concern.

He stated: “States should see fire prevention, safety as matter of very serious concern to everybody. Fire is no respecter of religion, political party or age of anybody. Anybody can be victim of fire.”

The minister, who was represented by his special assistant, Mr. Bola Ilori, explained that the deployment of the fire fighting truck, tanker and ambulance to Rivers State was in recognition of the strategic importance of the State to the country.

Aregbesola applauded Governor Wike for his infrastructural development stride, particularly the construction of new flyovers that have now changed the landscape of Port Harcourt.

The Controller General, Federal Fire Service, Ibrahim Liman, said the deployment of the fire fighting equipment by the Minister of Interior was essentially aimed at further strengthening safety and protection of the people and property in Rivers State from unforeseen fire havoc.

He said: “The deployment of these multi-million naira assets to Rivers State is to compliment the efforts of the State Fire Service. Fire fighting as we all know, is the responsibility of all and the need for a robust collaboration between the Federal and State governments in this regard need not be over -emphasised.”

