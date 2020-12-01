The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) says the autogas scheme of the Federal Government will bring long-term economic benefits to the country if sustained.

MOMAN’s Chairman, Mr Tunji Oyebanji, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, unveiled the Natural Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) and Auto-gas initiative in the country with the inauguration of gas-powered Mass Transit Buses.

The president also inaugurated over 10 Liquefied Petroleum Gas-powered vehicles for various government agencies and users as part of the flagging off exercise.

Buhari called on Nigerians to embrace the use of gas as an alternative to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), especially in view of the nation’s huge gas reserve.

According to the NGEP, the committee behind deepening gas utilisation in Nigeria, autogas service stations are already in operation in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, Kano and Kaduna states.

Others are Kogi, Kwara, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa states.

Reacting to the development, Oyebanji said Nigeria, a gas country with 203TCF of proven gas reserves, should utilise the resource for the development of the country.

He said the scheme was initiated as a way of reducing Nigeria’s dependence on oil, while at the same time providing a cheaper and cleaner alternative source of energy for Nigerians.