After much equivocation, the Federal Government has finally designated bandits as terrorists. This came after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja declared them as terrorists and also proscribed bandit groups in the country. A government gazette announcing the declaration was signed on November 29, 2021, some days after the court order.

It stated: “A notice is hereby given that the order of the Federal High Court Abuja, in suit number FHC/ABJ/C’S/1370/2021 dated 2021as per the scheduled to this notice the activities of Yan Bindiga group, Yan Ta’adda Group and other similar groups in Nigeria are declared to be terrorism and illegal in any part of Nigeria, especially in the North-West and North-Central regions of Nigeria and are proscribed, pursuant to section 1 and 2 of Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011.”

According to the gazette, “consequently, the general public is hereby warned that any person or group of persons participating in any manner whatsoever in any form of activities involving or concerning the prosecution of the collective intention or otherwise of the groups referred to in paragraph 1 of this notice will be violating the provision of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011 and liable to prosecution.”

The court, had in a ruling delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo on November 26, held that activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda bandit groups constituted acts of terrorism in the country. The ruling followed an ex parte motion the Federal Government filed through the Federal Ministry of Justice, which had in an affidavit in support of the motion, told the court that intelligence reports affirmed that the bandit groups masterminded several killings, abductions, rapes, kidnappings and related acts of criminality in the North-East, North-Central and other parts of the country.

Although the Federal Government action on the bandits being declared terrorists is belated, it is still a welcome development. There is no doubt that banditry and insurgency have remained the two major security issues in the northern part of the country in recent times. They have for long tormented the region, especially the North West and the North Central geo-political zones. Apart from engaging in looting and pillaging, the bandits act in a way that suggests that they are members of the Boko Haram terrorist group. While they strike, they leave in their trail destruction and sorrow.

Reports on the activities of the bandits in Zamfara, between June 2011 and May 2019, indicated that 4,983 women were made widows, 25,050 children orphaned, and 190,340 persons displaced by banditry over the period. Not less than 2,015 cattle, 141 sheep and goats, 2,600 donkeys, and camels were also lost to rustlers, while 147, 800 vehicles, motorcycles and others were burnt at different times and locations within the same period. It is pathetic that citizens in Katsina State have often been compelled to pay ransom to the bandits to stave off attacks. Niger and Sokoto states are equally affected by the heinous activities of the bandits. On January 11, 2022, the bandits struck in three communities in Niger and Plateau states and killed about 51 residents. Earlier in the year, they had attacked three communities in Zamfara State and killed over 200, but the governor, Bello Matawalle, said that only 58 persons were killed.

The on-going bloodletting and destruction of private and public assets by the bandits cannot be allowed to continue. Now that they have been declared terrorists by the government, they should no longer be treated with kid gloves. Let the Federal Government move against them and their sponsors. The government should take the war to their hideouts and decimate them. This is the time to put an end to their activities. The government has enough human and material resources to defeat the terrorists.

It is not enough to declare them terrorists. Government must rein in the terrorists and restore law and order in the affected zones. Since terrorism is a global crime. There is need for a global action against the menace. Similarly, let government evolve strategic measures and more effective actions to contain them. Intelligence sharing among the security agencies in the country must be emphasised.

The collaboration between Nigeria and other neighbouring countries should be strengthened while calling for assistance from and other friendly countries. Government should also tackle the triggers of terrorism, such as poverty, unemployment and illiteracy.