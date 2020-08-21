Tony Osauzo, Benin

Federal Government, yesterday, declared that the Edo Modular Refinery project, which is 95 per cent (mechanical works) completed in Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area would on completion attract more investments in modular refineries in Nigeria, generate employment and reduce youth restiveness in the Niger Delta.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Edobor Iyamu, who spoke during an inspection visit to the refinery, commended Edo State government for ensuring that the modular refinery comes on stream.

He said the establishment of the refinery in the state is in line with the new vision for the Niger Delta, ensuring that the people benefit maximally from the wealth in the region.

Iyamu added that the project is aimed at promoting the establishment of modular refinery projects in the area to attract investment into the oil and gas sector.