From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, says Federal Government’s empowerment programme under the All Progressives Congress (APC) was deliberately fashioned to impact directly on lives of all citizens.

“The empowerment programme was designed to better the lives of our people,” Lawan said at the weekend in Katsina even as he urged the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to join hands with the Federal Government to check the state of insecurity in parts of the country.

The Senate President spoke at the flag-off of distribution of empowerment materials sponsored by the Senator representing Katsina Central zone at the National Assembly, Senator Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya.

According Lawan, “the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has spent funds in empowering Nigerians more than other previous administrations in the country and our state governors are doing the same.

“Though there are many misconceptions about the projects being executed under the empowerment programme being implemented across the country, it is designed to touch the lives of citizens directly.

“The APC remains the only political party that has the interest of people of this country at heart.

“We thank God that the other political party ruled for only 16 years instead of the 60 years it had earlier misappropriated for itself.

“Today, the APC at all levels is working very hard even though we have challenges.

“It is unfortunate that we have security challenges in parts of the country but the commitment of the various states governments and the Federal Government has never been in doubt.

“The various stakeholders are working hard to ensure we return the country to normalcy.

“That is why It is wrong for anyone to say that this country, our dear country is on the verge of being a failed state or that it is a failed state.

“Nigeria was not even near being described as a failed state when a state of emergency was declared in parts of the North-East for 18 months.

“Even though the APC was in opposition then, we cooperated with the then administration of President Goodluck Jonathan because we felt it was our duty to work with the Federal Government to fight insurgency at that time.

“It has become necessary that all state and local governments and indeed all citizens work with the Federal Government to solve our current challenges.

“It is the responsibility of leaders anywhere to give hope and optimism to the people.

“I take this opportunity to urge all leaders in this country to continue to work with the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari to address all issues that challenge our development.”

Some of the items distributed to a cross section of beneficiaries from the constituency included, vehicles, motorcycles, sewing machines, water-pumps, grinding and welding machines among others.

According to Barkiya, “since I got elected, I have not slept a day without thinking about proffering solutions to the numerous problems and challenges of Katsina Central Senatorial district.

“Even though the spaces are limited, I have ensured that Katsina Central district benefits from all the social intervention

programmes initiated by the Federal Government for the citizens of Nigeria.”