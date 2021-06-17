From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that the failure of the Federal Government to decisively address the herdsmen attacks and invasion and other sundry issues has led to disaffection among the citizenry.

Ortom stated this in his keynote address at the 2021 Law Week of the Nigerian Bar Association, Makurdi Branch held at the Benue Hotels and Resorts, Makurdi on Thursday.

Speaking on the theme; “Open Grazing in Nigeria: Threat to National and Food Security, National Cohesion and Sustainable Development,” the Governor lamented that Nigeria has never been as divided as it is today.

“There is a growing perception that the Federal Government is encouraging the murderous activities of Fulani herdsmen by its actions and inaction.

“From all indications, the public trust in the Presidency has eroded. This does not speak well for the corporate existence of Nigeria,” he stated.

While positing that open grazing is extinct in most countries of the world in the 21st century, Ortom wondered why Nigeria should still.be battling with the problem of pastorialists that had long been solved by other countries.

Ortom who listed countries that have abandoned open grazing and adopted ranching to include the United States of America, China, Brazil, and India said there is no justification why Nigeria with just over twenty million cattle should not adopt ranching.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to uphold his Oath of Office as President of all Nigerians and to lead in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and be the President ‘for everybody and for nobody.

He advised the NBA to use the period of this year’s Law Week to sober reflect over the future of the country especially how to make Nigeria a better habitation for all.

“Nigeria is on life support and is running out of oxygen. All hands must therefore be on deck irrespective of political, ethnic, religious and cultural differences to ensure the resuscitation of the country.

Acknowledging the critical role played by the Bar in the process that led to the enactment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017, Ortom said the NBA, Makurdi Branch has been a reliable partner to his administration in ensuring quick dispensation of justice and implementation of Government policies.

Earlier in his welcome address, the NBA Chairman, Barr. Justin Gbagir described as disturbing, the activities of militia herdsmen in Nigeria and the attendant security threat to the corporate existence of the country necessitated the choice of the theme.

Gbagir posited that the security architecture in the country is in doldrums as all parts bleed uncontrollably as over 250 million inhabitants, travel routes have become awesome for danger of either being attacked and killed by militia herdsmen.

While praising the state’s Anti Open Grazing Law, the Chairman expressed confidence that at the end of their deliberations, they will be armed with the necessary materials to take an informed position on the issue of legislation prohibiting open grazing in Nigeria.