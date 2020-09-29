Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has claimed that the October,1 public holidays announced by the Federal government is a pretence of succumbing to its sit-at-home directive.

Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful disclosed this in a statement he made available to Daily Sun in Owerri yesterday, he noted that the holidays will make it easy for people to observe the independence day celebration in their various homes.

“Federal Government of Nigeria bow to IPOB pressure and will now join tormented and terrorised masses in observing October, 1st sit-at-home.

“After boasting how they would celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of their existence as a glorified British company, Aso Rock have realised the potency of IPOB’s sit-at-home, so they quickly joined the masses by announcing an impromptu public holiday on October, 1.

Meanwhile, IPOB has mocked governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi who it said had threatened it’s members on the directive in his State, emphasising that the public holidays by the federal government would thwart his earlier threat countering the sit-at-home directive.

Powerful said “Dave Umahi, now that your masters in Abuja have conceded to the might of IPOB, can you now see you have no choice other than submit your treacherous self to the will of the people by staying put in your house on 1st ,October 2020.”