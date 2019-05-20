Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said allegations by the Federal Government, that it is orchestrating a security breach in the country, alongside its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are diversionary tactics.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said government is desperate to play the victim, so as to conceal alleged manipulation of the 2019 presidential poll.

The opposition party said the recent Facebook revelation, detailing alleged disinformation by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s handlers and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general election exposes them as “schemers and real enemies” of the country’s democracy and national cohesion.

It stated that the Facebook revelation has exposed the APC as “a fraudulent and violent-loving party, whose divisive activities are now directly threatening the security stability of our nation.

“Indeed, the Buhari Presidency and the APC should hide their faces in shame as Nigerians have seen that their professed sanctimony and ‘holier-than-thou’ claims are mere masquerading.

“Our party notes that there are more damning revelations against the APC, not only on its rigging of the general election, but also, on how it is working against our nation, which will come to light at the appropriate time.The APC, which engaged in manipulation to foist itself, will do anything, no matter how vile, to sustain itself in office, not minding the social, economic and collateral damages such could cause our dear nation.

“It is, however, to say the least, despicable that, in their desperation to hold on to power at all costs, president Buhari’s handlers and the APC engaged in this sneaky disinformation, internet lies and smear campaigns against PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.”

The party noted that it is unpardonable that instead of owning up, the federal government and the ruling party, through the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, seek to cover their tracks and divert public attention by making unsubstantiated security allegations against it and Atiku.

Regardless, last Saturday, the minister accused the PDP and Atiku of doing everything possible to sabotage the Buhari administration, overheat the polity and make Nigeria seemingly ungovernable.

The minister, who spoke during the 12th annual Ramadan lecture in his Oro countryhom,e in Kwara State, claimed that the opposition party colluded with “anti-democratic forces and dead-enders” to fan the embers of violence in the country.

He added: “As you are aware, a few days ago, we raised the alarm that either by themselves or via their proxies, the PDP and it’s presidential candidate are doing everything possible to sabotage the Buhari administration, generally overheat the polity and make Nigeria seemingly ungovernable. Of course, you are aware of similar alarms that have been raised by the police, the military and the DSS.

“Our interventions are based on credible evidence and no government with the kind of evidence that we have, of plans to subvert the power of the state, attack the nation’s economic live wire and generally unleash mayhem on the polity, will keep quiet.

“The security agencies are all alert to their responsibilities and will not sit by and allow anyone to reverse the gains of our democracy under any guise.”