From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government Special Public Work (SPW) in Edo State, yesterday, called on the federal government to investigate why some of the banks accredited to pay stipend to the beneficiaries of the scheme have not done so.

Addressing Journalists in Benin City, Wilson Imasuen, member, Aggrieved Participants of Special Public Work (APSPW), said the group is a body of registered and verified participants of the federal government 774,000 jobs who are yet to be paid after the rigours of bank registration, meeting attendance and participation in the public work.

He alleged that one of the new generational banks in Ikpoba Hill in charge of Orhionmwon local government area is yet to pay any of its verified participants hence a thorough investigation to determine the root cause .

Imasuen said this becomes necessary because, several times in the past while other banks paid their verified participants in batches, the same bank neither paid nor called on the State Selection Committee to help rectify any errors that may have arisen during the rigorous registration process as other banks did.

He said, so they suspect it is either they were given a false registration or their data were never sent to Abuja for payment.

He said if this development is left unchecked, it could lead to a permanent denial of their payment which will be a sabotage to the good intention of the initiative which Mr Festus Keyamo fought very hard for its implementation.

Also speaking, Ms Rita Idugboe, thanked Festus Keyamo initiated 774,000 Federal Government Special Public Work (SPW) for the timely intervention by paying some of their colleagues in respect of their 20th December 2021demand for their almost neglected payment.