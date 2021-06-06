From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Sunday opined that the ban on Twitter operations in the country by the Federal Government was ill-advised and diversionary from the core issues of insecurity and injustice plaguing the nation.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase maintained that the Twitter ban has not offered any solution to the myriad of problems facing the country.

He said the move would rather heighten tensions as well, fuel suspicions among Nigerians over the real motives of the Federal Government.

“He states that the act of suspending Twitter amounts to suppressing freedom of expression, gagging social media and undermining fundamental human rights of Nigerians, a development he says contravenes Chapter four of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“Governor Ortom emphasizes the need for the Federal Government to listen to the views and yearnings of the people to enable it address the challenges confronting the nation.

“He calls for the reversal of the ban to reassure the international community that Nigeria has not become a hostile country to investors.

“The Governor appeals to those saddled with the responsibility of advising the Presidency to always put national interest above personal, regional, ethnic, religious and political affiliations,” the statement concluded.