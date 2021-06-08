From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has described federal government’s twitter as illegal and ill-advised.

The Governor who stated this in a tweet on his official tweeter handle on Tuesday evening said the move by the federal government was to divert the attention of Nigerians from it’s failures.

“The ban on Twitter is not only illegal but it is also an ill-advised move to divert the attention of Nigerians from the FG’s failure to tackle insecurity in parts of the country.

“It amounts to suppression of fundamental human rights and gagging of social media,” Ortom said.