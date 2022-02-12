From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Mr Gbenga Ashafa, at the weekend, cried out over the removal of the organisation from budgetary appropriation. Speaking when the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Muazu Jaji Sambo visited his office in Abuja, Ashafa lamented that the removal has limited the body from providing affordable housing to Nigerians. He, therefore sought a return to appropriation.

“In the past, the FHA enjoyed the Federal Government’s funding through budget appropriation to finance social/affordable housing projects. But subsequently, the authority was removed from budget since 2004. This scenario has created unimaginable stress on the authority’s finances through internally generated revenue (IGR) which is presently the only source of funding,” he said.

Ashafa said that before he took over the mantle of leadership in FHA, the capacity to deliver on its mandate was at its lowest ebb but the management was able to change the narrative for the better. In his response, the minister advised the FHA management to put up a position paper to return to appropriation, saying that FHA was established to cater for a particular segment of the society – the poor.

“And don’t forget, President Muhammadu Buhari’s nine-point agenda includes social inclusion. And social inclusion means to empower the poor. The first thing you look at is shelter; provision of houses. And Mr President has made it clear that infrastructure is a priority to him. And infrastructure includes housing infrastructure. And there is no better vehicle to drive infrastructure than the Federal Housing Authority that has history dating back to 1973,” he said.