By Maduka Nweke, [email protected]

The Managing Director/Chief Executive, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Senator Gbenga Ashafa, has said that the place of mechanics, technicians, artisans in any economy can never be underestimated.

Ashafa, who is delighted at the historic occasion, said it brings to fulfillment an age long plan by Federal Housing Authority to settle our mechanics in a comfortable place they can legitimately call their own.

According to him, “their overall importance in any economy is not of low profile because of the essential nature of their trade. The value chain they add to the economy is quite enormous, owing to the many jobs and employment they create through service deliveries, we in FHA will do all we can within our reach to make you comfortable, relevant and organised,”he said.

Having therefore called the leadership of the Association to ensure an orderly business premises. “Cooperation with all their tiers of government concerned with your operation, as well as living up to all necessary and expected statutory obligations are expected of you, to ensure a symbiotic co-existence with all relevant bodies.

“With the success of today, it has been officially declared illegal for any auto mechanic to operate in any other part of Festac Town. We also implore the Auto mechanic/technician leadership to help relevant authorities concerned with the security and sanitation of Festac Town, by compelling all your members to avail themselves of this facility.

“Management of FHA under my leadership with your cooperation will continue in our quest of providing quality services to all residents, as well create a conducive living and business environment. Let me use this opportunity to thank all our partners, especially the Festac Town Resident Association, the Festac Police Authority, members of the Lagos State Task Force and all Security agencies for their wonderful cooperation,” he said.

While fielding questions from the press during the hand over, the Chairman, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, Mr. Valentine Braimah, said that once the space is handed over, the LG will move into action immediately to see what it can do with the land particularly the one for the automobile and markets. “We will quickly go into planning, call the stakeholders to a Townhall meeting brainstorm on ways of managing the area”.

On whether the government will develop and hand over or the stakeholders, Valentine said, “Government will develop. That is why Federal Housing Authority (FHA) handed it over to LG. It our duty to invite the stakeholders who we shall do it in collaboration.

Also Mr. Ayodele Adewale, former Chairman of Amuwo Odofin and who is the Life Patron the the Artisans Association in the LGA said he is happy to see the promise fulfilled. “I am happy that all the Mechanics in Festac are moving to their permanent site. It is a dream come true which I am happy about,”he said.

Also speaking, the President of the Festac Resident Association, Mr. Shola Fakorinde said the aim of the allocation is to pull out the Artisans out of town into a special place specially created for it.

“This will save the town from all the leftovers, pieces and all other materials in use by the Artisans that deface the town. This development will attract other features that will make the place to burble,” he said.

