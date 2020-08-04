Justice John Tsoho, Chief Judge, Federal High Court (FHC) of Nigeria, and members of his family have tested negative to COVID-19, two weeks after self-isolation.
Catherine Nwandu, Acting Information Officer of FHC, made this known, on Tuesday, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tsoho and members of his family had, on July 17, gone on self-isolation following a confirmed case of COVID -19 among his aides.
Nwandu, on Tuesday, hinted that the first test was done at the beginning of the 14-day self isolation, while the confirmatory test came thereafter.
“Both tests were conducted by the NCDC.
“These measures were preventive rather than curative.
“Earlier, a close aide to His Lordship tested positive to COVID- 19, hence the precautionary measures that followed.
“The said aide has since been discharged from an NCDC Isolation Centre and is now doing well.
“The Hon. Chief Judge expresses deep appreciation to colleagues, court staff, friends and extended family members, who kept faith with him for their prayers.
“He prays for showers of blessing upon all people of goodwill,” the statement read in part.(NAN)
