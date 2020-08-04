Justice John Tsoho, Chief Judge, Federal High Court (FHC) of Nigeria, and members of his family have tested negative to COVID-19, two weeks after self-isolation.

Catherine Nwandu, Acting Information Officer of FHC, made this known, on Tuesday, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tsoho and members of his family had, on July 17, gone on self-isolation following a confirmed case of COVID -19 among his aides.

Nwandu, on Tuesday, hinted that t he first test was done at the beginning of the 14-day self isolation, while the confirmatory test came thereafter.

“Both tests were conducted by the NCDC.