Okey Sampson, Aba

Residents of the Federal Housing Estate (FHE), Ogbor Hill, Aba, Abia State, have lambasted the management of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) for throwing the area in uninterrupted blackout.

Spokesman of the residents, Navy Lt. Faraday Richardson (retd) said for the past 10 months, residents of the area have not had power supply despite repeated assurances by management of the electricity company.

Richardson said in September last year, the electric transformer, which residents bought, packed up as a result of the impact of windstorm.

He said after waiting in vain for over three months for EEDC to replace the transformer, residents decided to contribute money to purchase another transformer as they were tired of staying in darkness.

He alleged that they had already contributed over N2 million when officials of EEDC in Aba told them to hand over the money to them to enable the company mount another transformer in the area.