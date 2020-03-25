Fiam WiFI is one of Nigeria’s newest telecommunication companies and was licensed by the Nigeria Communications Commission in 2018 to provide and operate internet services.

Fiam WiFi launched its services on Monday , last week in Ajegunle, a suburb of Lagos Nigeria, after a three-month pilot. The aim of the company is to focus on high-density, low-income areas and rural communities to provide affordable and reliable connectivity for the mass market.

Akin Marinho, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of the emerging internet service providing company, in a statement made available to the media, said Fiam WiFi installs Wifi hotspots and has started with 25 hotspots in Ajegule with plans to install another 100 over the next six months. He further disclosed that, after its launch in Ajegunle, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State, the team has put together a roadmap for its rollout plans in phases.

According to him Amuwo Odofin, Alimosho, and Apapa will be covered during the first phase. Surulere, Oshodi, and Isolo are billed for the second phase. Shomolu, Mushin, Kosofe, Ikeja, and Agege are scheduled for the third phase and Ifako Ijaye, Lagos Island, Badagry, Ikorodu, and Ojo will be added in the fourth phase of its 18-month rollout plan. Emphasizing that access to affordable connectivity should be for everyone. Marinho explained that the Fiam WiFi network will be strategically built to hold concurrent users of about 10 per cent of the population of designated communities. The company has partnered with Dolphin Telecom and Vodacom who provide broadband speed bandwith.

He also stated that as part of the company’s community-driven policy, customer engagement and maintenance teams would be sourced from residents of the communities it serves, thereby creating employment opprotnuties for many. In addition, the company has partnered with the local government to provide wifi hotspots in every primary school in Ajegunle.