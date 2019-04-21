The Angolan capital city of Luanda will host the FIBA Africa Basketball League 2019 (ABL) FINAL FOUR, FIBA Africa confirmed on Friday.

The showpiece will be organised by the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB) from May 24-26 at Kilamba Arena.

The winners of the two semifinals advance to the Final while the losing teams will face off in the Third-Place game.

The FINAL FOUR system marks the conclusion for Africa’s solo clubs competition, which – over the course of three months – saw 16 clubs from all corners of the continent doing battle for the top prize of the ABL 2019.

Egypt’s Smouha Sporting Club and Primeiro D’Agosto of Angola became the first two teams to qualify for the Last Four. They are joined by Association Sportive Sale of Morocco – who defeated Nigeria’s Civil Defenders Basketball – and Tunisia’s Jeunesse Sportive Kairouanaise who upset continental heavyweights Etoile Sportive Rades in the two-game ELITE 8 series.

The FINAL FOUR draw will take place on Saturday, April 27th at FIBA Africa headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.