The FIBA Africa General Assembly will take place from June 22-23, 2019, in Bamako, Mali.

The board announced that applications for the various elective and nominative positions in the FIBA Africa Board will be received at the General Secretariat not later than Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

The positions to be contested for include: President of FIBA Africa, Treasurer General, President of the Council (Competitions and Technique, Development, Communication and Media, Women’s Basketball, Youth and 3×3, Medical, Coaches, Mini Basketball and National Federations).

Election of Zone Presidents

The board informed all the stakeholders that the applications for the position of Zone President – (Zones 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7) – must be sent by April 23, 2019.

Mali will also host the first edition of FIBA AfroCan. The AfroCan is a national team competition, which will take place every two years. The board confirmed Mali as the host of the inaugural edition.