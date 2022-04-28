FIBA Africa is mourning the loss of Boujemaa Jdaini Larguet, who passed away on Friday, April 22nd in Rabat, Morocco after battling an illness.

Larguet, commonly known as Boujemaa in basketball circles, was the last living founding father of the Association of African Basketball Federation (AFABA), which was later renamed FIBA Africa.

Back in 1961, Boujemaa integrated a delegation of African officials who launched the creation of the continent’s basketball governing body in Cairo, Egypt.

During his playing time, Boujemaa played for Mouloudia in Oujda and, later in his career, he coached KAC in Kenitra. Boujemaa enjoyed a successful basketball career, a journey that led him to become vice-president of the Royal Moroccan Basketball Association.

He has dedicated more than fifty years of his life to the game of basketball in Africa, and, at some point in his career, he was a member of FIBA Africa’s Executive Committee and Central Board.

In a statement, FIBA Africa acknowledged that Boujemaa was one of the pioneers of basketball in Africa and a passionate activist for the development of the discipline on the continent.