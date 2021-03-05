The annual FIBA Africa Women’s Champions Cup 2020 has been postponed until further notice, FIBA Africa confirmed.

The 12-team tournament was scheduled to take place in Egypt from March 12-20.

The continent women’s clubs competition usually takes place in December for approximately eight days, but last year’s edition was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new host country and schedule will be announced in due course, FIBA Africa reiterated.

The last edition of the tournament, which gathered only eight teams, was held in Cairo in December 2019, and Mozambican side Ferroviario de Maputo defended their continental title for the second time in a row after beating five-time winners InterClube of Angola.

Egyptian Ahly secured the last spot on the podium after beating fellow Egyptians Sporting Alexandria 88-65 in the Third-Place game.

Ingvild Mucauro was voted the tournament’s MVP, and was joined in the All-Tournament team by Kelsey Mitchell (Al Ahly), Astou Traore (InterClube), teammate Odelia Mafanela (Ferroviario de Maputo) and Shawnta Dyer (Sporting Alexandria).