Joe Apu

Reigning AfroBasket women champions, D’Tigress have been charged to remain focused as they head into today’s quarterfinal game against Democratic Republic of Congo.

Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) President, Musa Kida said while reacting to the performance of the Nigeria girls at the ongoing FIBA AfroBasket women championship going on in Senegal.

“The Nigeria Basketball Federation board was excited with the performance of D’Tigress. Though, my charge to them when they were leaving was that they should take every game like it’s the final. I’m not surprised at their performance but let me warn them that they must not be complacent as every team is a threat,” he said. Nigeria made light work of Cameroon 106-39 on Tuesday in a one-sided tie.

Four players scored 14 points apiece, including captain Adaora Elonu, Aisha Balarabe, debutant, Promise Amukamara and Ify Ibekwe, while point guard Ezinne Kalu added 12 points to inspire Nigeria to the biggest win at this tournament so far.

The performance was a statement of intent from Nigeria, who bossed the paint picking an incredible 54 rebounds as compared to Cameroon’s 18. Of the 54, Elonu picked eight while Evelyn Akhator made it her business to get seven to her name.