Joe Apu
FIBA Africa Central Board has confirmed the three countries bidding to host the FIBA Africa Women’s Champions Cup 2019. The countries include Nigeria, Madagascar and Tunisia.
The Board will award the host right to one of these candidates at a later stage but however confirmed Mali as hosts of the first edition of FIBA AfroCan. The FIBA AfroCan, is a national team competition, which will take place every two years. FIBA Africa made the decision in her just concluded annual meeting at ‘La MAISON du Basketball’, its new Headquarters in the Ivorian capital city of Abidjan.
The Board reviewed the activities that took place in 2018 and provided guidance with regards to the challenges of developing the game on the continent as well as the organization of the upcoming General Assembly.
Wide-ranging discussions took place and key decisions were made over the course of the two days.
The Board praised the excitement and interest around the FIBA Basketball World Qualifiers and the Africa Basketball League and recommended that all necessary measures be taken in order to achieve a better coverage of the ABL Final-Four.
The Board confirmed Cape Verde and the East African country Rwanda as the respective hosts of the FIBA U16 Africa Championship and the FIBA U16 Women’s Africa Championship later this year.
