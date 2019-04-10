The Board will award the host right to one of these candidates at a later stage but however confirmed Mali as hosts of the first edition of FIBA AfroCan. The FIBA AfroCan, is a national team competition, which will take place every two years. FIBA Africa made the decision in her just concluded annual meeting at ‘La MAISON du Basketball’, its new Headquarters in the Ivorian capital city of Abidjan.

The Board reviewed the activities that took place in 2018 and provided guidance with regards to the challenges of developing the game on the continent as well as the organization of the upcoming General Assembly.