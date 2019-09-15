FIBA’s Central Board convened yesterday for its first meeting of the 2019-2023 term of office under the leadership of newly-elected President Hamane Niang in Beijing. Various key appointments were made to complete the composition of the Board.

Mark Tatum, Deputy Commissioner of the NBA, will keep his position as representative of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Dirk Nowitzki was appointed Chair of the Players Commission, taking over from Vlade Divac.

A new Central Board was recently appointed during the XXI FIBA Congress, held at the end of last month in Beijing. 13 members were announced, along with a new President, Treasurer and the Secretary General. The Central Board co-opted two new members to join them, Yao Ming (China) and Manuel V. Pangilinan (Philippines). FIBA’s Central Board now counts 25 members in total.

The Central Board also appointed members to the Executive Committee. In addition to the ex officio members FIBA President Hamane Niang, FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis and FIBA Treasurer Ingo Weiss, the Presidents of FIBA’s five regions, Anibal Manave of Africa, Carol Callan of the Americas, Sheikh Saud Bin Ali Al-Thani of Asia, Turgay Demirel of Europe and Burton Shipley of Oceania, will be joined by: Carmen Tocala (Romania), Richard Carrion (Puerto Rico, co-opted) and Mark Tatum (USA, co-opted).

The Central Board meeting proceeded with the appointment of three FIBA Vice-Presidents: Sheikh Saud Al-Thani (Qatar), Turgay Demirel (Turkey) and Burton Shipley (New Zealand).

The Central Board appointed newly named FIBA’s Honorary President, Horacio Muratore as new President of the International Basketball Foundation (IBF).

The Central Board also reappointed Patrick Hunt (Australia) as the President of the World Basketball Coaches Association (WABC).

Other key appointments were made during the meeting included the appointment of the Commissions and judicial bodies that included the Appeals’ Panel and the Basketball Arbitral Tribunal.