By Joe Apu

The Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) has confirmed Ahmadu Musa Kida as the duly elected President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) in an Elective Congress held on January 31, 2022 in Benin City, Edo State.

FIBA, in a letter dated March 7, 2022 and jointly signed by its President, Hamane Niang and Secretary General, Andreas Zelensky, affirmed that the NBBF election held in Benin met its standards and as such upheld the election.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

According to the letter, which made reference to the NBBF Congress in Benin specifically, only the positions of the President, the Vice Presidents as well as the six zonal representatives on the board were duly elected.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The world basketball ruling body listed Musa Kida as President, Babs Ogunade as Vice President, Abba Kaka (North East representative), Yusuf Suraju (North West representative), Ugo Udezue (South East representative), Ahmadu Musa Kida (South South representative), Adamu Deshi Jalong (North Central representative) and Olumide Oyedeji (South West representative). “The above mentioned names are the new members of the board of the NBBF,” the letter reads.

FIBA also directed that the new board to write formally naming other members of the board as provided in article 21.2 (d) to (l) of the NBBF Constitution that provides for other positions on the board, such as the international representative, sponsors representative, military/paramilitary rep, NAWIS, players representative, coaches representative and NAPHER SD.