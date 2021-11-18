By Joe Apu

Today in Mies, Switzerland, the world basketball ruling body FIBA will take a decision to sanction the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF or not, following government interference in its activities.

According to a letter jointly signed the President Hamane Niang and its Secretary-General, Andreas Zagklis and directed to NBBF President, Musa Kida and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) had warned that the International Federation of Basketball Associations (FIBA) will not tolerate any form of interference in the internal administration of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

“As you are aware, under Article 9.7 of the FIBA’s General Statutes, National Member Federations (NMF) must manage their affairs independently without the influence of third parties and ensure that their officials are elected or appointed under a democratic process”, the letter read in part.

FIBA also declared that it will not recognise any competition or result that stems from any event not controlled by the NBBF.

“Furthermore, as per our letter of 2 November 2021 to the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, FIBA expects that the NBBF celebrates its Electoral Congress no later than 30 November 2021.”

“The current situation will be brought to the attention of FIBA’s Central Board in its next meeting on 18 November 2021 to determine any other course of action as per FIBA’s General Statutes and Internal Regulations,” it added in the letter.

However, the Director of Planning Monitoring and Information, Peter Nelson, on Tuesday said the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) will never go on break again.

