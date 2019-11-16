Joe Apu

The failure of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to show up against reigning AfroBasket Women champions, Nigeria has led to the team’s disqualification from the FIBA Women’s Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament 2019 currently taking place in Maputo, Mozambique.

According to a statement from FIBA headquarters in Mies, Switzerland, the team’s automatic disqualification comes after forfeiting two games in the same competition. The team was not present for either of their Group Phase games against Nigeria and Mozambique. As per FIBA regulations, all of their results have been nullified.

The process of qualifying for the FIBA Women’s Olympic qualifying tournaments 2020 via the African pre-qualifying tournament remains unchanged.

The remaining teams in the tournament in Mozambique will compete for the two available berths, with the top-ranked teams from both groups playing the second-placed teams on Sunday.

The winners of these games will participate in next year’s FIBA Women’s Olympic qualifying tournaments, set to take place in February 2020.