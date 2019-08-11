With the 2019 FIBA World Cup just around the corner, many national teams have engaged in friendly games as part of their preparation for the much-awaited tournament.

In one recent friendly game, Iran faced off against Greece. Iran is in Group C, while Greece is in Group F, so there was no spilling of strategies, at least not for the initial group stages of the competition.

Greek superstar and reigning NBA MVP, Giannis Antetkuonmpo sat this game out, but his teammates still managed to handle their guests and come out on top 82-69. Giorgios Printezis led the Greek squad with 14 points. They rushed out to an early 31-17 lead and did not look back from there.

Despite the result of this particular game, Iran has been making significant strides as far as their preparation is involved in the FIBA World Cup. They recently came off a win over Russia, 91-84 on Sunday night. All of these “tune-up games” will go a long way towards the improvement of their strategies and cohesion moving forward.